Laura Muir sets sights on Commonwealth Games medal after reaching 1500m final
Muir will also compete in the 800m final over the weekend
Laura Muir is eyeing an elusive Commonwealth Games medal after reaching her second final.
The Scot finished fifth in her 1500m heat on Friday morning to reach Sunday’s final at the Alexander Stadium.
She ran four minutes 14.11 seconds as she paced herself in the morning session in Birmingham, having also reached Saturday’s 800m final.
A Commonwealth Games medal is the only one missing from Muir’s collection after she finished 11th in the 1500m – having been clipped – in 2014 and skipped the Gold Coast four years ago to focus on her vet exams.
“This is the last one. If I can get not just one but two it would be very special,” she said.
“It was nice to get the legs moving after Tuesday (800m heat), it feels a long time ago, and it’s nice to qualify and save as much energy as I could.
“It’s going to be hard, the Commonwealth in these distances is really strong, but it’s an amazing opportunity to give it my best. I would hate to be sitting at home watching the final thinking I could be part of it.
“I went to the front and slowed down a wee bit and I got away with it for a while but I knew they would come round at some point. I latched on and did as minimum as possible to save the legs for tomorrow.”
Scotland team-mate Jemma Reekie also qualified along with England’s Katie Snowden and Melissa Courtney-Bryant.
England’s Cindy Sember ran 12.67 seconds to win her 100m hurdles heat, while in the long jump, Jazmin Sawyers (6.80m), Lorraine Ugen (6.79m) and Abigail Irozuru (6.59m) all reached the final.
Sember said: “I knew I could run a fast time. It was just a matter of energising myself and getting ready mentally. I’ll get some rest tonight, sleep and stay hydrated and I think there’s more in store.”
