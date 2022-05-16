Laura Robson retires and Jake Daniels receives praise – Monday’s sporting social

Angelo Ogbonna hailed Mark Noble.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 16 May 2022 18:53
Laura Robson has announced her retirement from tennis following three hip operations (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 16.

Football

Alisson Becker celebrated.

Blackpool’s Jake Daniels received a lot of supportive messages following his decision to come out as gay.

Ben Foster said farewell to Watford.

Christian Benteke enjoyed his return to Aston Villa.

Tennis

Heather Watson gave Laura Robson her best wishes after the latter revealed she was retiring from the sport.

https://twitter.com/the_LTA/status/1526215901799800834?s=20&t=5loOaPzKYHnYonvP22gbDA

Golf

Tiger Woods was getting ready for the US PGA Championship.

