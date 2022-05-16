Laura Robson retires and Jake Daniels receives praise – Monday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 16.
Football
Alisson Becker celebrated.
Angelo Ogbonna hailed Mark Noble.
Blackpool’s Jake Daniels received a lot of supportive messages following his decision to come out as gay.
Ben Foster said farewell to Watford.
Christian Benteke enjoyed his return to Aston Villa.
Tennis
Heather Watson gave Laura Robson her best wishes after the latter revealed she was retiring from the sport.
Golf
Tiger Woods was getting ready for the US PGA Championship.
