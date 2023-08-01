Lauren James on song as England thrash China – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 1.

Soccer

England thrashed China.

Liverpool bid farewell to Fabinho.

…as the midfielder joined Al-Ittihad.

Fulham got Barbie fever.

John Terry was backing Cesc Fabregas for big things.

Bruno Fernandes was grateful.

A different ball game for Crystal Palace.

Happy birthdays.

Cricket

Ben Stokes set the record straight.

Stuart Broad bowed out in style.

Harry Brook reflected on the Ashes.

Kevin Pietersen enjoyed a quiet morning in the bush.

Rugby Union

George North sought answers.

Tennis

Stanislas Wawrinka felt at home in Croatia.

Iga Swiatek enjoyed her successful visit home.

Darts

Love was in the air for Michael van Gerwen.