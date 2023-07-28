Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lauren James praised and Riyad Mahrez bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

James scored the only goal as England beat Denmark at the World Cup.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 28 July 2023 17:45
Lauren James earned plaudits for her performance at the World Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Lauren James earned plaudits for her performance at the World Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 28.

Football

Lauren James made an impact – and made her famous brother proud.

Recommended

England held on for victory.

Riyad Mahrez said goodbye to Manchester City.

Mohamed Salah bid farewell to Jordan Henderson.

Jude Bellingham is being stretched by Real Madrid.

Still the Beast.

Cricket

Stuart Broad turned to the dark arts.

Good hands!

Tennis

Emma Raducanu made progress.

Formula One

Qualifying day at Spa.

It got quite wet….

Golf

Recommended

Sergio Garcia looking to continue his legacy!

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in