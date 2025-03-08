Lauren Price dreaming of going ‘all the way’ to undisputed crown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lauren Price dreams of selling out Welsh stadiums and “going all the way” as she eyes up an undisputed fight after her unanimous decision victory over Natasha Jonas at Royal Albert Hall.

WBA champion Price added the IBF and WBC titles to her collection with a classy display in London which set her up for an undisputed clash against the winner of Mikaela Mayer and Sandy Ryan.

The 30-year-old Welsh fighter was handed a 98-93, 100-90, 98-92 win on a night where her youth paid dividends over 40-year-old Jonas.

“I want to go back to Wales. You’ve seen it with Katie Taylor and how she has a nation behind her in Ireland, I’ve got Wales, we’re both Olympic champions, I believe I can sell out stadiums and those are the dreams I’ve got. I want to go all the way,” the now 9-0-0 Price told reporters at her post-fight press conference.

“To box here tonight with myself and Natasha, I’ll remember it for the rest of my life, it was unbelievable, I enjoyed it with the fans.

“Respect to Natasha she’s a legend and I enjoyed the build-up and to share the ring with her.”

Mayer and Ryan’s rematch will take place later this month with Price in line to have a chance at adding to her belt tally.

The “Lucky One” talked up her ambitions to complete the set in her next fight and that she thinks Mayer has what it takes to come out of her rematch with Ryan on top.

“I think it will be a great fight and a close fight,” Price added on her future opponent’s clash in Las Vegas later this month.

“I’ll go for Mayer again as the winner. I think Sandy loves to fight, I think you can draw her in and I think Mayer is probably better on the inside.

“Mayer and Natasha had a close fight. Sandy and Jessica McCaskill had a close fight. I just boxed one of the best in the division and you’ve seen what I’ve done, I believe in myself, I believe I’m the best and I’ll climb the ladder.”

Liverpudlian Jonas struggled to get going as she failed to build on her impressive win over Ivana Habazin in December.

Price’s coach Robert McCracken helped her execute a gameplan with his fighter barely dropping a round en route to victory.

“I told her to push the pace, Lauren’s an exceptional boxer, she knows what she’s doing,” McCracken said.

“She gave Natasha a bit of time to recover. Natasha’s been a brilliant professional world champion and now she’s not a world champion but still a top class female fighter.”