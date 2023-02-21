Lionesses and Lionel Messi lead nominations for Laureus Sports Awards
Rafael Nadal and Max Verstappen are also among the nominees
England’s Lionesses have been nominated for the Laureus World Team of the Year award after securing Euro 2022 triumph.
Sarina Wiegman’s side became the first senior England football team to win a major trophy since England’s men at the 1966 World Cup with a 2-1 victory in the final against Germany at Wembley.
The continental crown sees them earn a nomination for the Team of the Year award, with England facing in-sport competition from men’s World Cup winners Argentina and Real Madrid, who won the men’s Champions League.
The NBA’s Golden State Warriors and Red Bull of Formula 1 complete the five-team shortlist.
“We’re really honoured that we are nominated, especially for such a prestigious award,” Wiegman said.
“We’ve been seen everywhere over the world, for what we’ve done, and that’s just really nice to be acknowledged.”
Lionel Messi’s leading role in Argentina’s World Cup victory earns him a seventh nomination for Laureus World Sportsman of the Year, with Paris Saint-Germain Kylian Mbappe also included.
2022 Australian and French Open winner Rafael Nadal matches Messi’s nomination tally, while Steph Curry (basketball), Mondo Duplantis (athletics) and Max Verstappen (F1) also earn recognition.
Athletes Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead the Sportswomen of the Year shortlist with swimmer Katie Ledecky also included.
Having suffered cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, Christian Eriksen’s return to action is among the nominees for Comeback of the Year, while tennis players Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina - who both won maiden Grand Slam singles titles last year - are among the contenders for Breakthrough of the Year.
The 2023 winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony later this year.
Sportswoman of the Year
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) - Athletics
Katie Ledecky (USA) - Swimming
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) - Athletics
Alexia Putellas (Spain) - Football
Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) - Alpine skiing
Iga Swiatek (Poland) - Tennis
Sportsman of the Year
Steph Curry (USA) - Basketball
Armand Duplantis (Sweden) - Athletics
Kylian Mbappe (France) - Football
Lionel Messi (Argentina) - Football
Rafael Nadal (Spain) - Tennis
Max Verstappen (Netherlands) - Formula 1
Team of the Year
Argentina men’s football team
England women’s football team
France men’s rugby team
Golden State Warriors (USA) - Basketball
Red Bull Racing Formula 1
Real Madrid (Spain) - Football
Breakthrough of the Year
Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) - Tennis
Tobi Amusan (Nigeria) - Athletics
Nathan Chen (USA) - Figure skating
Morocco men’s football team
Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) - Tennis
Scottie Scheffler (USA) - Golf
Comeback of the Year
Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) - MotoGP
Christian Eriksen (Denmark) - Football
Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway) - Athletics
Klay Thompson (USA) - Basketball
Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) - Cycling
Tiger Woods (USA) - Golf
Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability
Diede de Groot (Netherlands) - Wheelchair tennis
Catherine Debrunner (Switzerland) - Para-athletics
Declan Farmer (USA) - Para-ice hockey
Cameron Leslie (New Zealand) - Para-swimming and wheelchair rugby
Oksana Masters (USA) - Para-cross-country skiing
Jesper Saltvik Pedersen (Norway) - Para-alpine skiing
World Action Sportsperson of the Year
Justine Dupont (France) - Big wave surfing
Stephanie Gilmore (Australia) - Surfing
Eileen Gu (China) - Freestyle skiing
Chloe Kim (USA) - Snowboarding
Rayssa Leal (Brazil) - Skateboarding
Filipe Toledo (Brazil) - Surfing
Sport for Good Award
Boxgirls (Kenya) - Boxing
High Five (Germany) - Action sports
Made For More (South Africa) - Multi-sport
Slum Soccer (India) - Football
TeamUp - Support for refugee children
