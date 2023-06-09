Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2023 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Event – 100 years after the first edition – takes place this weekend, Saturday 10 June-Sunday 11 June.

The event in the north-west of France is the world’s oldest active endurance racing event and forms one-third of the ‘Triple Crown of Racing’, alongside the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indy 500.

Teams of three drivers compete over 24 hours and whichever team completes the furthest distance wins. Drivers can be in the car for between 45 minutes and four hours.

Former F1 drivers Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley won last year for Toyota Gazoo Racing, alongside Ryo Hirakawa, while 2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button will form part of this year’s Garage 45 entry by driving a modified NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro. LeBron James has also been confirmed as the official starter of the event this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is the 24 hours of Le Mans?

The race starts at 3pm (BST) – 4pm local time – on Saturday 10 June and ends at 3pm (BST) on Sunday 11 June.

On Saturday morning, there is a slim warm-up period of 15 minutes from 9:30-9:45am, which will have followed four practice sessions as well as qualifying this week.

The 24 hours of Le Mans starts at 3pm (BST) on Saturday afternoon (Getty Images)

Where can I watch the 24 hours of Le Mans?

You can watch the event in the UK and across Europe on Eurosport, via the Eurosport app, discovery+ or alternatively the 24 Hours of Le Mans app.

A link to watch on Eurosport is HERE.

In the USA, automotive platform MotorTrend will show the race live.