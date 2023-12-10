Los Angeles Lakers defeat Indiana Pacers to win inaugural In-Season Tournament

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Los Angeles Lakers are the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament champions after a 41-point effort from Anthony Davis propelled the side to a 123-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers in the final in Las Vegas.

Davis also had 20 rebounds, while LeBron James posted 24 points and 11 rebounds to help the Lakers become the first team to lift the NBA Cup.

James, now in his 21st year in the league, added to his extensive trophy cabinet by being named In-Season Tournament MVP.

Los Angeles led for most of the game, but Indiana responded to almost every Lakers run with one of their own to keep themselves within striking distance.

That all shifted late in the fourth quarter when the Lakers turned a four-point advantage into a 16-point lead and held on from there.

Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, who had been the central figure in the Pacers’ run to the final, was targeted by the Lakers’ defence from the jump.

He was restricted to 20 points but managed to add 11 assists, while Bennedict Mathurin had 20 points off the bench.