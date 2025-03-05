LeBron James becomes first NBA player to break 50,000-point barrier
The 40-year-old went into the match just one point short of the mark, which he passed with a three-point shot early in the first quarter.
LeBron James has become the first player to score 50,000 points in NBA regular season and play-off matches.
James reached the landmark early in the Los Angles Lakers’ 136-115 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.
He finished with 34 points while his son Bronny James added two more as he played the final four minutes.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is second in the combined points list with 44,149.