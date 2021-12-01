Lijnders’ assist and Konta calls it a day – Wednesday’s sporting social
Ellen White felt grateful and Lee Westwood worked on his swing.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 1.
Football
A special assist for Pep Lijnders.
Record-breaker Ellen White felt grateful.
Manchester United reflected on Marcus Rashford’s debut.
Well said, Liam Cooper
Leeds’ players were happy with their last-gasp win.
Alan Shearer looked back on a worldie.
Jamie Carragher had a laugh.
Mason Mount reflected on precious time with “little legend” Tony.
Happy birthday.
Liverpool recalled the appointment of Bill Shankly as manager, on this day in 1959.
Cricket
Virat Kohli stayed put.
Michael Vaughan’s trip Down Under was delayed.
Tennis
Johanna Konta announced her retirement from tennis.
Golf
Lee Westwood worked on his swing.
