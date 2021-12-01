Lijnders’ assist and Konta calls it a day – Wednesday’s sporting social

Ellen White felt grateful and Lee Westwood worked on his swing.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 01 December 2021 17:51
Pep Lijnders and Johanna Konta (Nick Potts/Zac Goodwin/PA)
Pep Lijnders and Johanna Konta (Nick Potts/Zac Goodwin/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 1.

Football

A special assist for Pep Lijnders.

Recommended

Record-breaker Ellen White felt grateful.

Manchester United reflected on Marcus Rashford’s debut.

Well said, Liam Cooper

Leeds’ players were happy with their last-gasp win.

Alan Shearer looked back on a worldie.

Jamie Carragher had a laugh.

Mason Mount reflected on precious time with “little legend” Tony.

Happy birthday.

Liverpool recalled the appointment of Bill Shankly as manager, on this day in 1959.

Cricket

Virat Kohli stayed put.

Michael Vaughan’s trip Down Under was delayed.

Tennis

Johanna Konta announced her retirement from tennis.

Golf

Recommended

Lee Westwood worked on his swing.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in