Rhyse Martin has no regrets leaving Leeds for Hull KR

Rhyse Martin has no regrets about wrenching himself out of his comfort zone as he prepares to come face to face with his former club in a belting Betfred Super League clash at Craven Park on Sunday.

The 32-year-old second row ended a six-year stint at Leeds to join Hull KR at the end of last year only to be laid low by a thigh injury that required surgery just four games into his new career with the resurgent Robins.

Martin could hardly have timed his recovery better having returned for last week’s win over Wakefield, and is now in line to feature against the Rhinos, for whom he made 132 appearances and amassed over 1000 points.

Martin told the PA news agency: “Coming to the club to try and add something to the team, it was something I definitely didn’t want to happen. I wanted to be on the field showing what I can do for this team. But I’m back now and I get another chance to earn the respect of my team-mates.

“For me it just felt like time to make a change and take up a new challenge, where I’ve had to start again. I think when you’re in that sort of position it brings the best of you as a player. When you take up a new challenge you find out what you’re made of and how tough you are.”

Martin’s Rhinos career always looked likely to come to a close as they headed towards a second consecutive season without a play-off berth, and for a time he looked likely to return to Australia before Willie Peters stepped in to add the cool goal-kicker – who jointly holds the world record for 41 consecutive successful kicks – to his talent pool.

The departure of former head coach Rohan Smith in June added to the uncertainty at Headingley, and with his replacement Brad Arthur still far from certain of his long-term plans, Martin said the situation confirmed his decision to move elsewhere.

Going through the “horrible” experience of watching Rovers’ Challenge Cup win over Warrington from the sidelines has only served to confirm his desire to win more with Rovers, and a win over the Rhinos, one of the biggest contenders for a top-two slot, would be a big step in the right direction.

“My time at Rhinos was good but I was thinking about the next couple of years,” added Martin. “I think they’re in a position where they’re not sure where they’re going with their head coach, whereas I knew at Rovers there was stability and they were pushing for silverware, so that really made the decision a lot easier.”