Leeds players offer up a grovelling apology – Monday’s sporting social

We look at some of the best examples on social from May 1.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 01 May 2023 18:02
Leeds suffered a 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth on Sunday (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 1.

Football

Leeds players offered a grovelling apology.

Injured Leah Williamson kept herself busy.

Ted Lasso visited Selhurst Park.

James Milner reflected on Liverpool’s win over Spurs.

Charlie Austin reflected on an eventful year.

Gary Neville laid down the law.

Marc-Vivien Foe was remembered.

PSV were celebrating.

Snooker

Mark Selby compiled a 147 in the World Championship final.

Brendan Moore was loving refereeing his last match.

MMA

Conor McGregor was as modest as ever.

Formula One

Ayrton Senna was remembered on the anniversary of his death.

Sergio Perez was still celebrating Sunday’s win.

