Leeds to wear kit designed by Rob Burrow’s children

The Super League club say £5 from the sale of every shirt will be donated to the MND Association.

Ian Laybourn
Friday 27 May 2022 13:09
Leeds will wear a kit designed by Rob Burrow’s children (PA)
Leeds have revealed a new-look limited edition kit that has been designed by Rob Burrow’s three children and will be worn by the Rhinos at the Dacia Magic Weekend at St James’ Park, Newcastle.

The Super League club say £5 from the sale of every shirt will be donated to the MND Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build a centre in the name of Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019.

The shirt features a host of little touches designed by Macy, Maya and Jackson, including a little ‘stickman’ caricature of his father by three-year-old Jackson at the centre of the chest of the shirt.

Burrow said: “I love it! I am so proud of my children and everything they achieve and I think they have designed a fantastic kit.

“The colours are vibrant and fun and it will look just as great on the team when they head out at the Magic Weekend as it will on the kids running around during the summer holidays.

“Most importantly, through the generosity of Oxen, it will hopefully raise a fantastic amount of money for both the MND Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to get the MND Centre built.”

Leeds will play local rivals Castleford on the opening day of Magic Weekend on Saturday, July 9.

