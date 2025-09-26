Jake Connor revels in career turnaround as Leeds prepare for play-offs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Plaudits have rained down on Leeds half-back Jake Connor this season with the same frequency as the barbs that used to be directed his way as a divisive figure in the full-back role at Huddersfield.

The 30-year-old Connor finished his first regular season at Headingley by earning a place in the Super League’s ‘Dream Team’ line-up, as well as being one of three players shortlisted for the prestigious Man of Steel.

His success represents a remarkable career turnaround for Connor, who was something of a surprise pick-up by head coach Brad Arthur last summer and was left under no illusions that he was likely to remain a bit-part player in the Rhinos’ campaign.

Now, as he prepares for Friday’s play-off elimination clash against St Helens, Connor revealed how his early-season chats with Arthur had inspired him to seize his opportunities and become the chief instigator in his new side’s return to the post-season after a two-year absence.

Connor told the PA news agency: “I had a few tough conversations with Brad and the first one was about me coming in as a utility player.

“We had a couple of injuries and I played at full-back first and then ended up in the half-back role. It didn’t run smoothly at first because it was new to me, but Brad stuck with me and gave me the belief that I needed.

“It definitely lit a fire in my belly and gave me the kick up the a*** I needed. I didn’t go out to prove anyone wrong – people’s opinions are what they are – but I was confident about my ability and Brad and the coaches managed to bring the best out of me.”

Connor has shrugged off a rib injury and will return as Leeds look to overcome a dismal recent record against Saints, while fellow big-hitters Lachlan Miller, Ryan Hall and Ash Handley all return after not being risked for last week’s dead-rubber defeat at Wigan.

Connor has proven the unlikely star of the Rhinos’ dramatic resurrection under Arthur, all the more so given the no-nonsense approach of the Rhinos coach and Connor’s reputation as something of a maverick, underscored by the fact he was allowed to leave the Giants last year with a year on his contract still to run.

“Jake’s always had that competitive edge and a bit of an ‘in-your-face’ mentality but he’s had to learn to be nice and calm, and that’s helped him flourish even more this season,” said Arthur.

“I told the group when I came in that I wasn’t interested in what had happened before, everyone would start with a clean slate. Jake’s heard some honest truths and he’s taken it on the chin. He’s worked really hard on the choices he makes and his physicality, and that has allowed him to flourish more.”

Saints boss Paul Wellens will once again face a quandary over his full-back options as he looks to steer his side past the Rhinos and into the play-off semi-finals.

Tristan Sailor reverted to the number one position last week with Jack Welsby required in the halves, but the return of Daryl Clark this week means Wellens has a straight choice to make on an issue that has increasingly come to define his season.

Wellens has remained undaunted in the face of criticism this season as he struggles to lift his side back to their previous, all-conquering status as four-time Grand Final winners.

“Any team or individual, if you want to be successful you have to have a level of resilience and the path to success isn’t always linear,” said Wellens. “You’re going to have ups and downs during a season and the best teams are those who learn to deal with it.”