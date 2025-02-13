Adrian Lam praises Leigh achievement after dramatic win over champions Wigan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leigh coach Adrian Lam hailed his side’s achievement after opening the Betfred Super League season with a stunning 1-0 golden-point win over champions Wigan.

Gareth O’Brien landed a long-range drop goal in the first period of extra time as the Leopards shocked their neighbours at the Brick Community Stadium after the first scoreless draw in the competition’s history.

It was also the first time Leigh had beaten the Warriors since their promotion back to the top flight in 2022 and their first victory at Wigan for 42 years.

“It’s a nice feeling, a great achievement,” said Lam. “I’ll take the one point to get the two.

“It was a great game to watch, quite physical. It had a ‘finals’ feel to it.

“I’m not a great supporter of golden point, though. I think if both teams play like that you deserve a point.”

While the game was short of drama – O’Brien’s decisive last-gasp moment aside – it was not on light on quality, particularly of the defensive kind.

Lam, having included five new signings in his matchday squad, was also pleased with how his side came together after losing a raft of players in the close season.

He said: “It takes time to bring them together, so I wanted some indication they would turn up for each other. There was plenty of that.

“It’s nice to win but if the scoreline had been the other way I would have been just as happy with that.”

Opposite number Matt Peet had no complaints about the result and was pleased enough with the performance of his side.

Peet said: “The highlight reel won’t be very long but it was a good game. There was so much talent on the field, to cancel each other out like that takes a lot of effort.

“It is tough to lose but it was high-quality, very intense. Both teams played to a really high level.

“There will be things we could have done better but, as far as effort, energy and the physicality of the group, I was quite proud.

“But Leigh were worthy winners. Credit to Lammy, they were awesome.”