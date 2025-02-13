Leigh snatch Golden Point win after historic 0-0 draw with champions Wigan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael Buffer brought a touch of glamour but Super League failed to “rumble” on its opening night as Leigh beat champions Wigan 1-0 in golden-point extra time after an historic 0-0 draw.

The renowned boxing announcer bellowed out his famous catchphrase having been flown in for the team introductions at the Brick Community Stadium.

Yet on what was a bitterly cold Thursday night, the game proved notable largely as the first in the competition’s history to finish scoreless after 80 minutes.

It was left to Gareth O’Brien to kick the winning point with a drop goal, securing Leigh’s first win at Wigan since 1983.

It was not what the bumper 21,748 crowd had arrived expecting.

The “voice of boxing” had been just one element of the pre-match hype, with an appearance from Wigan rock band The Lathums, fireworks, a laser show and plenty of promotion for the Warriors’ upcoming trip to Las Vegas thrown into the mix.

Yet for all the excitement, the action on the field did little to thrill.

Wigan threatened a couple of times early on but Jake Wardle lost the ball attempting to dive over the line and a Bevan French kick was too strong for Luke Thompson.

Leigh, who have a new look this year after losing a raft of players, spent most of the opening period in their own half but did enjoy a spell of attacking possession before the break.

Keanan Brand, back at the club after a loan spell at Widnes, had a chance out wide but was hit by a powerful tackle from Wardle.

Wigan went close when Tyler Dupree was stopped just short of the line after clever play by Harry Smith and Jai Field.

The start of the second half saw the competition’s first use of the new “captain’s challenge” system but Wigan’s appeal against a Leigh penalty for an infringement by Adam Keighran failed.

Wigan faced heavier punishment when skipper Liam Farrell was sin-binned for kicking the ball away in frustration after a French kick ran dead.

That at least provided some spark for the home side and Field thought he had opened the scoring but the video referee ruled out his try for a ball-steal by Liam Marshall.

Leigh tried to capitalise on the reprieve but Tesi Niu – one of five new signings in their side – was pushed into touch.

Keighran was sent to the sin-bin in the closing minutes of normal time for a swinging arm but the deadlock could not be broken before the hooter.

The drama belatedly came in the first additional period as O’Brien landed the game’s only point with a well-taken long-range drop-goal.