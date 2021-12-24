Santa Evra gets dizzy with Rudolph – Christmas Eve’s sporting social

Stars of all sports got ready for the big day as Leonid Slutsky did what he does best.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 24 December 2021 17:59
Comments
Patrice Evra had fun on Instagram (Daniel Hambury/UNICEF/Soccer Aid 2020)
(PA Media)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 24.

Football

Patrice Evra was ready for Christmas.

[xdelx]

Becks felt festive.

[xdelx]

Kyle Walker man marked Frosty.

Virgil Van Dijk returned to training.

Diogo Jota and friends were in the Christmas spirit.

Goalscoring goalkeeper Asmir Begovic was hoping to try his hand up front.

Rubin Kazan and former Hull manager Leonid Slutsky returned with another Christmas performance.

Shooting practice for John Terry.

You can take the man out of the Premier League but you can’t take the Premier League out of the man.

Liverpool old boy Lucas Leiva helped make a fan’s Christmas.

Cricket

One short!

Dawid Malan and Stuart Broad ready for the MCG.

[xdelx]
[xdelx]

Australia captain Pat Cummins was back in action.

The Aussies prepared for the Boxing Day Test.

Kevin Pietersen had more advice on how England should bat.

Rikki Clarke backed Rory Burns.

India great Harbhajan Singh hung up his boots.

Merry Christmas from the Warners.

Chris Jordan enjoyed his BBL stint.

Tennis

A Merry Christmas from Rod Laver.

Darts

Wayne Mardle had work to do.

Golf

Lee Westwood was in the swing of things.

