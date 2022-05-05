Lewis Hamilton and Tom Brady enjoy a spot of golf – Thursday’s sporting social

The Lineker family also headed off to Rome.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 05 May 2022 19:25
Comments
Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a day on the golf course (David Davies/PA)
Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a day on the golf course (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 5.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed some golf.

Recommended

And was joined by Tom Brady.

Lando Norris was at the track.

Football

Gary Lineker took a family flight to Roma.

And enjoyed a spot of lunch.

Tottenham turned the clock back.

As did the Champions League.

Paul Dummett was proud to commit his future to his hometown club.

Happy birthday

Swansea duo Michael Obafemi and Jamie Paterson could not compose themselves.

Recommended

Kai Havertz was putting out positive vibes.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in