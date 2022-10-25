Fond memories for Suarez, winter football is coming – Tuesday’s sporting social
We look at some of the best examples on social from October 25.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 25.
Football
Winter is coming.
Fond memories for Luis Suarez.
Everton turned the clock back.
Happy Diwali
MMA
Conor McGregor makes his job sound easy.
Boxing
Sonny Bill worked hard.
Cricket
Practice makes perfect for Mark Wood.
Formula One
Charles Leclerc scrubbed up well.
A doggy treat for Roscoe as he turned 10.
Silverstone looked back.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.