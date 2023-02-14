Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Root innovates and stars celebrate Valentine’s Day – Tuesday’s sporting social

Love was in the air.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 14 February 2023 17:55
Joe Root innovated on Tuesday (Steven Paston/PA)
Joe Root innovated on Tuesday (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 14.

Football

Love was in the air.

Recommended

Liam Gallagher loves Manchester City’s manager.

Gary Neville could not get his words out.

Will Ferrell’s UK tour continued!

Neil Warnock was roaming again.

Darvel’s manager reflected with pride on their Scottish Cup exploits.

Cricket

Joe Root innovated.

Motor racing

Charles Leclerc and Ferrari caught the eye in Italy.

Snooker

The Rocket was at one with nature.

And Reanne Evans was also enjoying the great outdoors.

Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr was ready for a rematch.

Jake Paul counted down to his fight with Tommy Fury.

American football

Recommended

The traditional post-Super Bowl celebration for MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in