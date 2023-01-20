Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Cristiano Ronaldo happy to see Lionel Messi and Co – Friday’s sporting social

We look at some of the best examples on social from January 20.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 20 January 2023 18:05
Cristiano Ronaldo (right) scored twice on his first appearance in Saudi Arabia with Lionel Messi (left) also on target (Hussein Malla/AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo (right) scored twice on his first appearance in Saudi Arabia with Lionel Messi (left) also on target (Hussein Malla/AP)
(AP)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 20.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo was happy to see Lionel Messi and Co.

Recommended

A big win for Manchester City.

Jamie Carragher was proud.

Manchester United and England midfielder Katie Zelem was celebrating her 27th birthday.

It’s also a big day for Fulham captain Tom Cairney, who turned 32.

Aston Villa defender Calum Chambers was 28 today.

Leandro Trossard joined Arsenal.

Tennis

Coco Gauff marched on.

But there was disappointment for Cameron Norrie.

Rugby Union

Joe Marler was unhappy with rugby’s new tackle rules.

Formula One

Recommended

The F1 boys hit up the NBA.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in