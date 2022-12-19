Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Lionel Messi got the better of hat-trick hero Kylian Mbappe in the battle of football’s superstars as Argentina beat France on penalties to lift the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.

A day after Mislav Orsic had secured third place for Croatia, Messi scored twice before lifting the trophy which completed a full set of honours for him.

On the domestic front, Celtic left it late to cement their place at the top of the cinch Premiership with victory at Aberdeen, while British and Irish sides continued their Heineken Champions Cup campaigns.

In cricket, Harry Brook’s hugely impressive form in Pakistan reached new heights with a third century, while Australia completed a first Test victory over South Africa in Brisbane inside two days.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.