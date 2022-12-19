Jump to content

The sporting weekend in pictures

Lionel Messi fired Argentina to victory over France in a thrilling conclusion to the 2022 World Cup.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 19 December 2022 05:00
Argentina captain Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy after a penalty shoot-out victory over France (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Lionel Messi got the better of hat-trick hero Kylian Mbappe in the battle of football’s superstars as Argentina beat France on penalties to lift the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.

A day after Mislav Orsic had secured third place for Croatia, Messi scored twice before lifting the trophy which completed a full set of honours for him.

On the domestic front, Celtic left it late to cement their place at the top of the cinch Premiership with victory at Aberdeen, while British and Irish sides continued their Heineken Champions Cup campaigns.

In cricket, Harry Brook’s hugely impressive form in Pakistan reached new heights with a third century, while Australia completed a first Test victory over South Africa in Brisbane inside two days.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

