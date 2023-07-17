Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Miami welcomes Lionel Messi – Monday’s sporting social

The Argentina star arrived at his new club Inter Miami.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 17 July 2023 17:57
Lionel Messi speaks to the crowd (PA)
Lionel Messi speaks to the crowd (PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 17.

Football

Inter Miami unveiled Lionel Messi.

Recommended

Ilkay Gundogan became a Barca player.

Mohamed Salah trained hard.

Luton were feeling the heat.

A mural for Tottenham.

New one-shoe trend?

Wilfried Zaha was making memories.

Happy birthdays.

Tennis

A dream realised.

Strike a pose champions.

Neal Skupski was still celebrating.

Cricket

KP was in awe.

Eoin Morgan enjoyed Wimbledon.

James Anderson was in claret and blue.

Formula One

Jules Bianchi was remembered.

Ten years apart.

Darts

Recommended

Raymond Van Barneveld was in Blackpool.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in