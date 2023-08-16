Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lionesses celebrate reaching World Cup final – Wednesday’s sporting social

England beat Australia in the semis.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 16 August 2023 17:38
England reached the World Cup final (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England reached the World Cup final (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 16.

Football

England’s players celebrated reaching their first Women’s World Cup final.

Recommended

 

The country celebrated the Lionesses reaching the World Cup final.

A tennis great was privileged to be there.

Jurrien Timber has a long road to recovery.

Jose Mourinho counted down to the new Serie A season.

David Beckham reflected on a big night for Inter Miami.

Jude Bellingham responded to some teasing.

Cricket

Ben Stokes came out of retirement.

Golf

Justin Rose thanked the Chicago Cubs for a fun evening.

Tennis

Ridiculous from Carlos Alcaraz.

Recommended

Chris Evert enjoyed some tennis.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in