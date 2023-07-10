Jump to content

Lionesses feeling the love Down Under – Monday’s sporting social

We look at some of the best examples on social from July 10.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 10 July 2023 18:18
England were feeling the love in Australia (PA Wire/PA)
England were feeling the love in Australia (PA Wire/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 10.

Football

The Lionesses were feeling the love in Australia.

The Seagulls become penguins!

Bukayo Saka was on his bike.

The Premier League turned the clock back.

Cricket

Chris Woakes reflected on a memorable week for England with one eye on the next Test.

As did Harry Brook.

Alice Capsey and Sophie Ecclestone enjoyed the British Grand Prix.

Formula One

Lando Norris loved his weekend.

Lewis Hamilton got a bit emotional.

David Coulthard and Eddie Irvine made memories, 24 years ago.

Williams celebrated a milestone.

Valtteri Bottas was back out on his bike.

Wimbledon

Neal Skupski marched on for Britain.

F1 driver Pierre Gasly scrubbed up well.

Novak Djokovic celebrated reaching the quarter-finals.

As did Madison Keys.

