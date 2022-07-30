Everton fan lives the dream and Anderson turns 40 – Saturday’s sporting social
Liverpool won the Community Shield and Coco Gauff threw a first pitch.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 30.
Football
A special moment!
Did we, though?
The Lionesses had royal support.
Liverpool celebrated the season’s first silverware.
Support for Sebastien Haller.
Not a bad signing!
Neil Warnock dished out good luck.
Leicester dropped a third kit.
Bootlegger inspired Crawley.
KSI’s drinks got Arsenal going.
Sport
Isa Guha was enjoying the Commonwealth Games.
Motor racing
George Russell celebrated.
Tennis
Coco Gauff performed under pressure.
Cricket
Not something you hear every day.
James Anderson turned 40.
Meanwhile, in the women’s team…
Boxing
Jake Paul looked ahead to his next fight.
Basketball
Patrick Mills made a young fan’s day.
MMA
Conor McGregor was ready for war.
