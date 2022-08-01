Jump to content
The sporting weekend in pictures

Chloe Kelly and England celebrated Euro 2022 glory while at the Commonwealth Games, a shocking crash sent cyclist Matt Walls flying into the crowd.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 01 August 2022 05:00
England’s Matt Walls was launched into the crowd in a dreadful crash at the Commonwealth Games (John Walton/PA)
England's Matt Walls was launched into the crowd in a dreadful crash at the Commonwealth Games (John Walton/PA)


England’s Euro 2022 dream became reality as Chloe Kelly’s extra-time finish saw the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 and secure the first major trophy in their history in front of a record-breaking crowd at Wembley.

Kelly prodded the ball past Merle Frohms in the 110th minute to restore the tournament hosts’ lead after fellow substitute Ella Toone’s opener had been cancelled out by Lina Magull 11 minutes from the end of normal time.

At the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, three cyclists and two spectators were injured in a horrifying crash during qualifying for the men’s scratch race, while swimmer Adam Peaty suffered a shock defeat in the 100 metres breaststroke.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at an action-packed sporting weekend in pictures.

England’s Chloe Kelly (left) celebrates with Jill Scott after scoring the winning goal in the Euro 2022 final (Jonathan Brady/PA)


England goalkeeper Mary Earps with The Duke of Cambridge following England’s victory over Germany in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley (Danny Lawson/PA)

England players celebrate with the trophy following victory over Germany in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley (Danny Lawson/PA)

England’s Matt Walls goes over the barrier into the crowd after a crash in the Men’s 15km Scratch Race Qualifying Round at the Commonwealth Games (John Walton/PA)

Adam Peaty on his way to a shock defeat in the 100m breaststroke final at Sandwell Aquatics Centre (Tim Goode/PA)

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands sprays champagne on the podium after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix (Anna Szilagyi/AP)

Darwin Nunez celebrates with the Community Shield after scoring in the 3-1 win over Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)

Athletes prepare for the start of the swim in the Women’s Para Triathlon on day three of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (David Davies/PA)

England’s David Ellis, left, and guide Luke Pollard celebrate winning gold in the Men’s Para Triathlon at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (David Davies/PA)

Cyprus’ Marios Georgiou in action during his parallel bars rotation at Arena Birmingham at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (Zac Goodwin/PA)


Mohamed Salah, centre, celebrates his penalty in Liverpool’s 3-1 Community Shield win over Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)

Cyprus’ Sharpel Elia in Commonwealth Games table tennis action (Bradley Collyer/PA)


