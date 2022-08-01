The sporting weekend in pictures
Chloe Kelly and England celebrated Euro 2022 glory while at the Commonwealth Games, a shocking crash sent cyclist Matt Walls flying into the crowd.
England’s Euro 2022 dream became reality as Chloe Kelly’s extra-time finish saw the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 and secure the first major trophy in their history in front of a record-breaking crowd at Wembley.
Kelly prodded the ball past Merle Frohms in the 110th minute to restore the tournament hosts’ lead after fellow substitute Ella Toone’s opener had been cancelled out by Lina Magull 11 minutes from the end of normal time.
At the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, three cyclists and two spectators were injured in a horrifying crash during qualifying for the men’s scratch race, while swimmer Adam Peaty suffered a shock defeat in the 100 metres breaststroke.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at an action-packed sporting weekend in pictures.
