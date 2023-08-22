Jump to content

Lionesses return home after World Cup – Tuesday’s sporting social

Spain beat England in the final.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 22 August 2023 18:29
England fans waited for the team at the airport (Andrew Matthews/PA)
England fans waited for the team at the airport (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 22.

Football

The Lionesses returned home and vowed to come back stronger.

Peter Crouch had a win.

Cricket

Alex Hartley called it a day.

Formula One

George Russell was ready to return to action.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were on the water.

Snooker

Six-time world champion Steve Davis turned 66.

Gymnastics

Max Whitlock returned.

