Gong for Gareth Bale and Lord’s turns red – Thursday’s sporting social

Jude Bellingham said goodbye to his teens.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 29 June 2023 18:21
Gareth Bale (Joe Giddens/PA)
Gareth Bale (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 29.

Football

Gareth Bale visited Windsor Castle.

Lisandro Martinez was happy to be back at training.

Much to his team-mate’s delight.

Arsenal’s new boy got a joining gift.

While Tottenham’s latest signing watched his son get kitted out.

Everton showed off a new design.

As did Barnsley, to mixed responses.

Cricket

Lord’s turned Red for Ruth.

Photobombed by a pigeon.

