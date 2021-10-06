Ian White battles back from two sets down to beat Darius Labanauskas
Labanauskas won the first six legs without reply to put himself within touching distance of the last eight.
Stoke’s Ian White fought back from a two-set deficit to book his place in the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix in Leicester.
A 14-dart leg finally got White on the board but he was still made to work hard for his 3-2 victory, winning eight of the next 11 legs as the match went right down to the wire.
World Matchplay semi-finalist Krzysztof Ratajski also got off to a flying start in his match against former world champion Rob Cross.
The Pole also won the first set without losing a leg and eventually went on to close out a 3-1 victory with a 14-dart finish culminating on double four.