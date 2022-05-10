Liverpool kept their quest for the quadruple alive – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 10.

Football

Liverpool kept their quadruple quest on course.

Hammer of the Year Declan Rice scrubbed up well.

Happy birthday Dennis Bergkamp.

Cricket

KP got into the swing of things.

Boxing

Who let the dogs out?

Formula One

Carlos Sainz bade farewell to Miami.