Liverpool kept their quest for the quadruple alive – Tuesday’s sporting social

Declan Rice and Dennis Bergkamp were celebrating and Carlos Sainz said farewell to Miami.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 10 May 2022 22:28
Jurgen Klopp celebrates a win at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)
Jurgen Klopp celebrates a win at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 10.

Football

Liverpool kept their quadruple quest on course.

Recommended

Hammer of the Year Declan Rice scrubbed up well.

Happy birthday Dennis Bergkamp.

Cricket

KP got into the swing of things.

Boxing

Who let the dogs out?

Formula One

Recommended

Carlos Sainz bade farewell to Miami.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in