Eriksen gives thumbs up and Konta gets engaged – Tuesday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 15.FootballChristian Eriksen gave a positive update on his health. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Christian Eriksen (@chriseriksen8)Denmark fans wished their midfielder the best.🇩🇰❤️ Danish fans wish Christian Eriksen a speedy recovery at the football village in Copenhagen. Respect.#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/JI7JNE2Urx— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 15, 2021Jamie Vardy invested in Rochester Rhinos.The Rochester Rhinos are delighted to announce that Premier League star @vardy7 has become a co-owner of the club.#Rochester pic.twitter.com/iJsq6SHtw2— Rochester Rhinos (@RochesterRhinos) June 15, 2021 View this post on InstagramA post shared by Jamie Vardy (@vardy7)England called up Aaron Ramsdale. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Aaron Ramsdale (@aaronramsdale)Gazza magic.#OnThisDay 25 years ago: a moment of Gazza magic!We meet again on Friday 🏴🏴pic.twitter.com/VOcvr4Q5Vc— England (@England) June 15, 2021Virgil Van Dijk loves Joel Matip.THAT SHIRT! 🤣🤣Find someone who loves you the way @VirgilvDijk loves Joel Matip ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TE74g4zGLt— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 15, 2021John Stones wished Sergio Aguero well. View this post on InstagramA post shared by John Stones (@johnstonesofficial)Happy birthday, Mohamed Salah.Have an amazing birthday, @MoSalah! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/vxH6r6xHHN— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 15, 2021🎨 Few footballers can say they’ve had a mural of them decorating Times Square. Few footballers can say they’ve had as astronomical an impact on their club and country as @MoSalah ❤️🎁 Happy 29th birthday to ‘The Egyptian King’ 👑@LFC | @Pharaohs | @TimesSquareNYC pic.twitter.com/430UkTrcge— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) June 15, 2021Brighton made fun of Spain’s failure to make their dominance count
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 15.
Football
Christian Eriksen gave a positive update on his health.
Denmark fans wished their midfielder the best.
Jamie Vardy invested in Rochester Rhinos.
England called up Aaron Ramsdale.
Gazza magic.
Virgil Van Dijk loves Joel Matip.
John Stones wished Sergio Aguero well.
Happy birthday, Mohamed Salah.
Brighton made fun of Spain’s failure to make their dominance count against Sweden.
Leicester recalled their FA Cup win.
Harry Redknapp was relaxing with Sandra.
The Rooney family had a day to remember.
Cricket
Stuart Broad paid tribute to record-breaker James Anderson
Cheeky!
Happy 30th birthday Sam Billings.
A colourful sofa!
Tennis
Johanna Konta announced her engagement.
Andy Murray returned to SW19.
Formula One
James Hunt was remembered.
Daniel Ricciardo was pumped for the F1 triple-header starting this weekend.
Swimming
Adam Peaty was training a future Olympian.
Boxing
Tyson Fury went back two years.
Nicola Adams has got the moves.
Darts
Michael Van Gerwen was feeling good.