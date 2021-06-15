Eriksen gives thumbs up and Konta gets engaged – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 15.

Football

Christian Eriksen gave a positive update on his health.

Denmark fans wished their midfielder the best.

Jamie Vardy invested in Rochester Rhinos.

England called up Aaron Ramsdale.

Gazza magic.

Virgil Van Dijk loves Joel Matip.

John Stones wished Sergio Aguero well.

Happy birthday, Mohamed Salah.

Brighton made fun of Spain’s failure to make their dominance count against Sweden.

Leicester recalled their FA Cup win.

Harry Redknapp was relaxing with Sandra.

The Rooney family had a day to remember.

Cricket

Stuart Broad paid tribute to record-breaker James Anderson

Cheeky!

Happy 30th birthday Sam Billings.

A colourful sofa!

Tennis

Johanna Konta announced her engagement.

Andy Murray returned to SW19.

Formula One

James Hunt was remembered.

Daniel Ricciardo was pumped for the F1 triple-header starting this weekend.

Swimming

Adam Peaty was training a future Olympian.

Boxing

Tyson Fury went back two years.

Nicola Adams has got the moves.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen was feeling good.