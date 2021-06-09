Hendo’s milestone and Lazio unveil Sarri in style – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 9.

Football

Jordan Henderson and Liverpool marked 10 years together.

Lazio unveiled Maurizio Sarri in comical fashion.

England continued their preparations for Euro 2020.

Mason Mount was on target.

Voice of a goalkeeper!

Cristiano Ronaldo reflected on Portugal’s 2019 Nations League glory.

The Pog pitch!

Dean Kiely met up with an old mate.

Romelu Lukaku was ready for action.

Pablo Hernandez welcomed a new arrival.

Gjanni Alioski was ready for the Euros.

Tyler Roberts signed a new contract at Leeds.

Gary Lineker was eyeing a good deal.

Tennis

Johanna Konta was glad to be back on the grass.

Katie Boulter continued the winning feeling.

Wimbledon looked a picture.

Laura Robson enjoyed the tennis.

Cricket

Shane Warne felt humbled.

Nottinghamshire were ready for Blast off!

So was Eoin Morgan

KP teed off.

Kate Cross congratulated Nat Sciver.

Rugby Union

Sam Warburton was enjoying Dad Life.

Time flies!

Boxing

Smashing the stigma.

Nicola Adams was up bright and early.

Formula One

McLaren turned the clock back.

Athletics

Jazmin Sawyers is a fan of capes and the Incredibles.