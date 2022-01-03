Chelsea-Liverpool classic and Harry Potter scores – sporting weekend in pictures
Reigning champion Gerwyn Price crashed out of the PDC World Championship.
Chelsea battled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home with Liverpool after Premier League leaders Manchester City registered an 11th successive victory with a 2-1 come-from-behind triumph at Arsenal.
Gallagher Premiership table-toppers Leicester made it 11 wins from as many matches as they thumped Newcastle 31-0, while reigning champion Gerwyn Price crashed out of the PDC World Championship with a quarter-final loss to Michael Smith.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.
