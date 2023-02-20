Rashford enjoys another successful performance – Monday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 20.

Football

Marcus Rashford enjoyed another successful performance.

Didier Drogba wished Cesar Azpilicueta well.

Liverpool did not let a significant day for a club favourite pass unnoticed.

It all got a bit too much for Filbert.

Boxing

Tony Bellew backed Leigh Wood’s trainer.

Eddie Hearn’s coffee opinions packed a punch.

Golf

Jon Rahm is world number one again.

Danny Willett feels like he’s in a good place.

Formula One

Lando Norris was preparing for this week’s Bahrain testing.

Lance Stroll suffered a setback in his pre-season preparation.