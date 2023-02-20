Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rashford enjoys another successful performance – Monday’s sporting social

Liverpool did not let a significant day for a club favourite pass unnoticed.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 20 February 2023 18:44
Marcus Rashford, right, starred for Manchester United again (Nick Potts/PA)
Marcus Rashford, right, starred for Manchester United again (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 20.

Football

Marcus Rashford enjoyed another successful performance.

Recommended

Didier Drogba wished Cesar Azpilicueta well.

Liverpool did not let a significant day for a club favourite pass unnoticed.

It all got a bit too much for Filbert.

Boxing

Tony Bellew backed Leigh Wood’s trainer.

Eddie Hearn’s coffee opinions packed a punch.

Golf

Jon Rahm is world number one again.

Danny Willett feels like he’s in a good place.

Formula One

Lando Norris was preparing for this week’s Bahrain testing.

Recommended

Lance Stroll suffered a setback in his pre-season preparation.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in