Man Utd and Liverpool celebrated big weekend wins – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 23.

Football

Manchester United’s players celebrated Saturday’s last-gasp victory over West Ham.

Liverpool were happy to leave Crystal Palace with three points.

James Maddison was delighted with a hard-earned point.

Oli Babington caught that one sweetly.

Tennis

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis continued their crowd-pleasing run at the Australian Open.

Golf

No putter required for Rory McIlroy.

And Santiago Tarrio treated the crowd to this remarkable shot.

Formula One

Jenson Button is excited for the future of Williams

Skiing

Dave Ryding celebrated victory.

Skeleton

Reminiscing from Lizzy Yarnold.