Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.
Football
Liverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.
Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.
Kylian Mbappe tried his hand at a bit of modelling.
Raheem Sterling went back to his roots.
Gary Lineker proved some wounds would never heal.
Altrincham gave back.
Formula One
Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas – and boss Toto Wolff – returned home.
They put a tough few days behind them to enjoy winning the constructors’ championship.
And Red Bull were first to applaud the achievement.
Cricket
Kevin Pietersen blamed off-field distractions for England’s Ashes performances.
Michael Vaughan disagreed.
Happy birthday Quinton De Kock.
Boxing
Tony Bellew showed off his gym skills.
Tennis
2015 Davis Cup champion James Ward called time on his playing career.
Novak Djokovic put his stamp on it.
