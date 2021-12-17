Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

We look at some of the best examples on social media from December 17.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 17 December 2021 18:00
Trent Alexander-Arnold (left), Christian Eriksen (centre) and Kylian Mbappe (Nigel French/Toby Melville/Martin Rickett/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

Liverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.

Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.

Kylian Mbappe tried his hand at a bit of modelling.

Raheem Sterling went back to his roots.

Gary Lineker proved some wounds would never heal.

Altrincham gave back.

Formula One

Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas – and boss Toto Wolff – returned home.

They put a tough few days behind them to enjoy winning the constructors’ championship.

And Red Bull were first to applaud the achievement.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen blamed off-field distractions for England’s Ashes performances.

Michael Vaughan disagreed.

Happy birthday Quinton De Kock.

Boxing

Tony Bellew showed off his gym skills.

Tennis

2015 Davis Cup champion James Ward called time on his playing career.

Novak Djokovic put his stamp on it.

