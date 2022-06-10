England prospect Henry Arundell commits to London Irish with long-term contract
The 19-year-old full-back was crowned the Gallagher Premiership’s discovery of the season
England prospect Henry Arundell has signed a new long-term contract with London Irish.
The 19-year-old full-back was crowned the Gallagher Premiership’s discovery of the season on Tuesday night following a successful debut professional campaign.
He has scored seven tries in 14 appearances for the Exiles, including a sensational solo effort in the Challenge Cup against Toulon in May, to earn a call-up to England’s senior training squad.
“It was a no brainer to extend my time at London Irish,” said the academy product, who finished as the joint leading try-scorer in the recent Under-20 Six Nations.
“The club have given me so much already in my young career and I want to repay their faith in me in the years to come.
“With the squad and coaches that we have at London Irish, the future is exciting and I’m very happy to get the chance to be a part of it.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies