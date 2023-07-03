Sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Australia defied controversy to hold off a resurgent England on a classic final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

Elsewhere, England women toiled through their World Cup warm-up against Portugal while Adam Yates, Savannah Marshall and Max Verstappen were among those who enjoyed a weekend to remember.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

TENNIS – Wimbledon