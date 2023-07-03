Sporting weekend in pictures
Controversy at Lord’s in highly charged end to second Ashes Test.
Australia defied controversy to hold off a resurgent England on a classic final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.
Elsewhere, England women toiled through their World Cup warm-up against Portugal while Adam Yates, Savannah Marshall and Max Verstappen were among those who enjoyed a weekend to remember.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.
TENNIS – Wimbledon