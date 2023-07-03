Jump to content

Sporting weekend in pictures

Controversy at Lord’s in highly charged end to second Ashes Test.

Pa Sport
Monday 03 July 2023 05:00
Jonny Bairstow (right) was unhappy after his controversial run-out in the Ashes Test at Lord’s (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jonny Bairstow (right) was unhappy after his controversial run-out in the Ashes Test at Lord's (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Australia defied controversy to hold off a resurgent England on a classic final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

Elsewhere, England women toiled through their World Cup warm-up against Portugal while Adam Yates, Savannah Marshall and Max Verstappen were among those who enjoyed a weekend to remember.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

TENNIS – Wimbledon

