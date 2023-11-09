Los Angeles Angels appoint veteran former Texas Rangers boss Ron Washington

Jump to content

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 09 November 2023 08:00
The Los Angeles Angels have appointed a new manager (Zac Goodwin/PA)
The Los Angeles Angels have appointed veteran former Texas Rangers boss Ron Washington as their new manager, the Major League team have announced.

The 71-year-old succeeds Phil Nevin, whose contract was not renewed after the Angels failed to reach this season’s play-offs.

Washington, who had been on the coaching staff at Atlanta, led the Rangers to back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011 in his last frontline job.

