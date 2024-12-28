Los Angeles Chargers book play-off place in style with big win
The Chargers clinched a wild card place in John Harbaugh’s first season in charge.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The Los Angeles Chargers clinched a place in the NFL play-offs by thrashing the New England Patriots 40-7.
Justin Herbert threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns as the Chargers secured a wild card spot in John Harbaugh’s first season as head coach.
The Chargers quarterback connected with a diving Derius Davis on a 23-yard touchdown in the first quarter before finding star rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey with a six-yard throw in the second.
Herbert brilliantly hit McConkey again in the third quarter for a 40-yard touchdown before running back JK Dobbins rushed for another score in his first game back from injury.
New England’s rookie quarterback Drake Maye threw a fine 36-yard touchdown to DeMario Douglas in the one bright moment for the 3-13 Patriots, who were booed off the field by the remaining home fans at the end of the game.