Kawhi Leonard and Paul George fire Los Angeles Clippers to win over Utah Jazz
The visitors will be concerned by the sight of Donovan Mitchell limping off the court in the final quarter.
Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 13 June 2021 07:17
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined to get the Los Angeles Clippers competing again in their Western Conference second-round playoff series with a defeat of the top-seeded Utah Jazz
Two-time NBA finals MVP Leonard netted 34 points and had 12 rebounds for the hosts while George contributed 31 points including 13 in the second quarter alone.
Seven-time All-Star George’s eight points in that period as Los Angeles went on a 13-2 run and moved ahead 57-41 may have been his most valuable, with the Clippers never surrendering control after that point en route to a 132-106 victory at Staples Center.