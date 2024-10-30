New York Yankees avoid sweep to keep World Series alive

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Anthony Volpe hit a grand slam as the New York Yankees beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-4 to avoid a sweep in the World Series.

Volpe’s home run in the third inning put the Yankees ahead after a fast start from the Dodgers, who cut the gap before a late flurry stretched the lead and made the series score 3-1.

Freddie Freeman put the Dodgers 2-0 ahead in the first inning at Yankee Stadium, becoming the first player to score a home run in each of the first four games of a World Series.

He also became the first player to hit a home run in six successive World Series games, having hit two for the Atlanta Braves when they beat the Houston Astros in 2021.

Alex Verdugo cut the gap with one run before Volpe put the Yankees ahead.

A Will Smith home run helped the Dodgers reduce the deficit to 6-4, but Austin Wells and Gleyber Torres both went deep for the hosts as a five-run eighth inning all but sealed the outcome.

A fan in a Yankees top was thrown out after prying a ball from the glove of Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts as he went to catch a hit against the fence from Torres, who was called out on fan interference.

The Yankees are aiming to become the first team to come from 3-0 down to win a World Series.

Only the 2004 Boston Red Sox, who included Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, against the Yankees have turned round such a deficit in a play-off series.

Game five takes place in Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night before the series returns to Los Angeles if required.