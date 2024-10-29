Los Angeles Dodgers hang on late to clinch third win of World Series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Los Angeles Dodgers held off a late comeback from the New York Yankees to take a 3-0 lead in the World Series.

The Dodgers scored two runs in the first inning and added to their lead in the third and sixth en route to a 4-2 win.

The result moves Los Angeles within one victory of securing their eighth World Series title and first since 2020.

Los Angeles received a boost ahead of the first pitch when designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was cleared to play after partially separating his left shoulder in the second game of the series.

The Japanese star earned a walk but went without a hit, with Canadian-American star Freddie Freeman shouldering the load with a home run for the third straight game.

His 355-ft bomb in the first inning sent both he and Ohtani around the bases to secure an early 2-0 lead.

Tommy Edman scored off a Mookie Betts single in the third, with Los Angeles improving to 4-0 up in the sixth when an Enrique Hernandez single to centre sent Gavin Lux home.

A two-run homer from Alex Verdugo in the ninth kept a window open for New York, however, they were ultimately unable to capitalise.