Louis Rees-Zammit likely to miss Wales’ opening Six Nations games

The Gloucester wing was injured in Premiership action against Leicester on Christmas Eve

Andrew Baldock
Tuesday 10 January 2023 16:38
Comments
<p>Louis Rees-Zammit was injured playing for Gloucester on Christmas Eve</p>

Louis Rees-Zammit was injured playing for Gloucester on Christmas Eve

(Getty Images)

Louis Rees-Zammit appears increasingly unlikely to be fit for Wales’ opening Six Nations games against Ireland and Scotland.

The Gloucester wing suffered an ankle injury during his team’s Gallagher Premiership defeat at Leicester on Christmas Eve.

And while he is continuing to progress on the rehabilitation front, Ireland’s visit to Cardiff on February 4 looks too soon.

“He is doing all right,” Gloucester head coach George Skivington said. “I think he will be available mid-Six Nations. That is a rough guide and not set in stone, though.”

Rees-Zammit has missed Gloucester’s last two Premiership fixtures, and he will now sit out Heineken Champions Cup appointments with Leinster and Bordeaux-Begles.

Rees-Zammit, who has won 22 caps, would be a major attacking weapon for Wales head coach Warren Gatland.

Gatland, in charge of Wales for a second time, is due to name his Six Nations squad next week.

While the back-three positions are not an area of weakness, given players like Liam Williams, Leigh Halfpenny, Josh Adams, Rio Dyer and Alex Cuthbert are available, Rees-Zammit offers an additional try-scoring dimension.

After the Ireland Test, Wales tackle Scotland at Murrayfield seven days later before hosting England on February 25.

