Wales switch Louis Rees-Zammit to full-back for Argentina clash

Wales will look to bounce back from their heavy defeat against New Zealand a week ago

Andrew Baldock
Thursday 10 November 2022 12:50
Comments
Louis Rees-Zammit will start at full-back for Wales (PA)
Louis Rees-Zammit will start at full-back for Wales (PA)
(PA Wire)

Louis Rees-Zammit will start at full-back in Wales’ Autumn Nations Series clash with Argentina on Saturday.

He switches from the wing to fill a problem position for Wales, with Liam Williams and Leigh Halfpenny both injured.

Rees-Zammit made his Test debut after going on as a second-half substitute for Halfpenny against France in 2020, but the Gloucester speedster’s subsequent 19 appearances were all on the wing.

Alex Cuthbert, who has recovered from a shoulder issue, completes the back three alongside Rio Dyer, a try-scorer on his Test debut against New Zealand last weekend.

Gareth Anscombe, who deputised for Halfpenny five days ago, reverts to fly-half, replacing Rhys Priestland.

Elsewhere, prop Dillon Lewis starts instead of Tomas Francis and experienced Ospreys flanker Dan Lydiate features in the back-row.

With Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell sidelined because of a rib injury, captain Justin Tipuric moves across to openside, packing down with number eight Taulupe Faletau in a back-row trio boasting 246 caps.

There is no place in the matchday 23 for Wales’ record cap holder Alun Wyn Jones, as Ben Carter provides second-row cover, with other bench changes seeing props Rhodri Jones and Sam Wainwright selected, plus Priestland and Ospreys flanker Jac Morgan.

