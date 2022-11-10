Wales switch Louis Rees-Zammit to full-back for Argentina clash

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Louis Rees-Zammit will start at full-back in Wales’ Autumn Nations Series clash with Argentina on Saturday.

He switches from the wing to fill a problem position for Wales, with Liam Williams and Leigh Halfpenny both injured.

Rees-Zammit made his Test debut after going on as a second-half substitute for Halfpenny against France in 2020, but the Gloucester speedster’s subsequent 19 appearances were all on the wing.

Alex Cuthbert, who has recovered from a shoulder issue, completes the back three alongside Rio Dyer, a try-scorer on his Test debut against New Zealand last weekend.

Gareth Anscombe, who deputised for Halfpenny five days ago, reverts to fly-half, replacing Rhys Priestland.

Elsewhere, prop Dillon Lewis starts instead of Tomas Francis and experienced Ospreys flanker Dan Lydiate features in the back-row.

With Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell sidelined because of a rib injury, captain Justin Tipuric moves across to openside, packing down with number eight Taulupe Faletau in a back-row trio boasting 246 caps.

There is no place in the matchday 23 for Wales’ record cap holder Alun Wyn Jones, as Ben Carter provides second-row cover, with other bench changes seeing props Rhodri Jones and Sam Wainwright selected, plus Priestland and Ospreys flanker Jac Morgan.