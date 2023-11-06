The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at Luton featured an emotional moment for Luis Diaz as he lifted his shirt to reveal a message calling for his father’s release after scoring the Reds’ late equaliser.

Jeremy Doku lit up Manchester City’s 6-1 thrashing of Bournemouth, and Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Gordon were the matchwinners for Manchester United and Newcastle against Fulham and Arsenal respectively.

Elsewhere, England’s woeful campaign at the cricket World Cup officially came to an end with defeat to Australia, and Max Verstappen was triumphant once again as he claimed victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best pictures from the weekend’s sporting action.