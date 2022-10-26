Luke Cowan-Dickie returns to training as England’s injury worries ease
Cowan-Dickie was was a doubt for England’s autumn opener against Argentina next weekend
Luke Cowan-Dickie could yet prevent a full-blown injury crisis at hooker after making a return to light training at England’s camp in Jersey.
Cowan-Dickie was withdrawn at half-time of Exeter’s Gallagher Premiership defeat by Saracens on Saturday to place his involvement in the autumn opener against Argentina in doubt.
England have already lost Jamie George for the entire series because of a foot problem and, with rookies George McGuigan and Jack Singleton the next contenders, they are hoping a second Lions hooker is not ruled out.
“Luke took part in some units this (Wednesday) morning. As far as I’m aware, the knee is settling down. There’s every chance that he will train fully next week,” forwards coach Richard Cockerill said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies