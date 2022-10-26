Jump to content

Luke Cowan-Dickie returns to training as England’s injury worries ease

Cowan-Dickie was was a doubt for England’s autumn opener against Argentina next weekend

Duncan Bech
Wednesday 26 October 2022 13:26
Luke Cowan-Dickie could yet prevent a full-blown injury crisis at hooker after making a return to light training at England’s camp in Jersey.

Cowan-Dickie was withdrawn at half-time of Exeter’s Gallagher Premiership defeat by Saracens on Saturday to place his involvement in the autumn opener against Argentina in doubt.

England have already lost Jamie George for the entire series because of a foot problem and, with rookies George McGuigan and Jack Singleton the next contenders, they are hoping a second Lions hooker is not ruled out.

“Luke took part in some units this (Wednesday) morning. As far as I’m aware, the knee is settling down. There’s every chance that he will train fully next week,” forwards coach Richard Cockerill said.

