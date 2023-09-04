Luke Donald’s wild cards look forward to Ryder Cup – Monday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 4.
Football
Evan Ferguson was still celebrating his hat-trick.
Happy birthday.
Tennis
There is a new world number one.
Golf
Luke Donald named his six wild card picks for the Ryder Cup in Rome.
Shane Lowry will play his first home Ryder Cup.
Justin Rose was grateful.
Robert MacIntyre is heading to Rome.
Formula One
Carlos Sainz was celebrating after a great birthday weekend at Monza.
10 out of 10 for Max Verstappen.
Good mates George Russell and Alex Albon.