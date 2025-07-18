Luke Humphries aims to be peerless in Blackpool again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World number one Luke Humphries wants to join the exclusive club of becoming a back-to-back World Matchplay champion.

Humphries sealed a maiden title in Blackpool last year and is aiming to join Rod Harrington, Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen in winning it in successive years.

He is used to joining select clubs after a stellar 18 months at the oche and wants another membership.

“It’d be special. After so many exclusive clubs over the last few years, with the Triple Crown one especially, being the first person to win the World Championship, World Cup and the Matchplay in the same year,” he said.

“There’s so many exclusive clubs that I’ve done, I’d love to join another one.

“And it just shows you how hard it is to do that. Those three people doing it and no one else doing it.

“It’s quite impressive if I could do it and be the fourth. I back myself, and I can do it. But I know it’s going to be a tough one.”

Humphries begins against Dutchman Gian van Veen on Saturday and comes into the tournament feeling like he has another level to find.

Having won nine major titles, including the World Championship, since October 2023, that could leave the rest of the field feeling nervous.

“I’m still feel confident that I can go to the Matchplay this week and get back to the clinical best that I’m at,” he said.

“And if I do get better, of course, I’m going to be even harder to stop, but I’m happy with where my game’s at.

“I know I can get a little bit better, but it’s important that you don’t think you can get too good, because anybody can beat you.“It’s important that you believe in yourself. I think for me I’m quite resilient, if things aren’t going my way, I can manage to turn it around and also keep up a high level for a long, long period of time.

“I think that’s a really important thing. To win Matchplays, Grand Slams and World Championships, you’ve got to be good for a long period of time.

“You can’t be good for five minutes and then drop off. You’ve got to be on it for a long period of time. I think that’s something in my game I do have.”

His main rival will be Luke Littler, who begins his quest to win the title for the first time on Sunday, against Ryan Searle.